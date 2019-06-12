Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with President of Bosnia-Herzegovina Milorad Dodik at the Presidency Building. (Source: Predsjedništvo Bosne i Hercegovine)



Hanoi (VNA) - At the invitation of President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik on June 10, billionaire Mai Vu Minh - Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale group based in Germany, Nguyen Dac Nghiep - German MP and CEO of SAPA Thale and other leaders of the group visited and worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The trip was carried out within the framework of the program of "The bilateral investment cooperation between SAPA Thale group and the government and leading business sectors of Bosnia and Herzegovina".



Potential areas for the investment cooperation in this program include finance - banking, high technology development, infrastructure development, transportation, real estate, hotels - tourism, and agriculture. This investment cooperation is implemented not only in Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, but also in many other countries around the world.



At the meeting, President of Bosnia - Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said "Bosnia and Herzegovina is a stable country, partners are welcome and always receive the full support from the authorities at all levels."



Previously, on June 5, Mai Vu Minh and other leaders of SAPA Thale group paid a working visit to the Republic of Serbia at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić.



Mai Vu Minh has been judged a great investor and an influential billionaire on the global financial world and governments on the International Business Times recently. He also met and worked with more than 30 top leaders in the world such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and China President Xi Jinping.



In 2018, Vietnam had many activities to promote the trade and economic relations with Bosnia - Herzegovina. In May 2018, a trade promotion delegation to Bosnia - Herzegovina and Croatia was organised by the Vietnam Embassy in Hungary.



Vietnam wishes to strengthen information exchange, organise market research teams, attend fairs - exhibitions, connect and support businesses of Bosnia - Herzegovina and Croatia to do business with Vietnam.



The Bosnian - Herzegovina and Croatia sides highly appreciated the delegation's efforts in seeking solutions to promote the trade and economic relations between Vietnam and the two countries and committed to working closely with Vietnam to bring the trade and economic relations to new heights. Businesses of Bosnia - Herzegovina and Croatia expressed their interest in Vietnamese goods and wished to cooperate in doing business and investment with Vietnamese enterprises. - VNA