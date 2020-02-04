Business Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).

Business Vietnam tightens grip on world’s coffee Vietnam exported 143,000 tonnes of instant and ground roasted coffee valued at 516 million USD in 2019 thanks to the tidal wave of investment in this sector.

Business Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances Vinalines will devise a number of measures to further promote growth of its three key sectors of seaport, shipping industry and maritime services towards joining in the Global Shipping Alliances (GSA)

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND/USD on February 4, up 5 VND from the previous day.