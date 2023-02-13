Binh Dinh, a “hidden gem” for tourists: conference
With wild landscapes, clear and turquoise water at beaches and abundant cultural sites, the central province of Binh Dinh has become a rising star on central Vietnam’s tourism map, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang.
Around 25km from Quy Nhơn town, Ky Co beach is well known for its beautiful natural landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a conference to promote Binh Dinh tourism organised late last week in HCM City, Giang said the event aimed to promote tourism in Binh Dinh to attract more local and international tourists.
Tourism is one of the five pillars of the province’s socio-economic growth in the 2021-2025 period, he said.
The province aims to make tourism a spearhead economic sector with a goal of 8 million visitors by 2025, with tourism revenue contributing 20% to the province’s GRDP.
Binh Dinh and HCM City have in recent years cooperated in tourism development with the former participating in a number of tourism events organised by HCM City, including the HCM City Tourism Festival, HCM City International Travel Expo, and the Southern Food Festival.
The conference was organised by the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism and HCM City Department of Tourism to strengthen cooperation in investment, especially in tourism development, between the two localities, according to Giang.
Last year, Binh Dinh received more than 4 million visitors and revenue of more than 13.1 trillion VND (nearly 556 million USD).
The Sydney Morning Herald called Quy Nhon the “Maldives of Vietnam” with long, sandy beaches and crystal-clear water.
The town is considered one of the three tourism hotspots in the central region along with Da Nang and Nha Trang.
It is blessed with a 42-kilometre coastline, diverse topography comprising mountains, forests, salt marshes, plains, lagoons, lakes, rivers, peninsulas and islands.
Travel magazine Lonely Planet also put Quy Nhon on the list of top must-try experiences and must-visit places in Vietnam.
Eo Gio (Windy Pass) and Ky Co beach are the most famous attractions in Quy Nhon.
Eo Gio in Nhon Ly commune, 20km from the town, is situated between two tall rocky cliffs that drop straight into the clear waters of the sea below, giving it a beautiful crescent shape.
Ky Co beach is situated on Nhon Ly island, 25km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon. On one side of Ky Co beach is the calm turquoise sea, and the other is magnificent rocky mountains.
The best time to visit Quy Nhon is from January to August, when the weather is warm most of the time.
The fastest way to get there from Hanoi and HCM City is by flight (only a one hour flight from Hanoi and a one hour flight from HCM City)./.
