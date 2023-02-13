Travel Two Vietnamese cities among ASEAN's best tourist destinations Two Vietnamese cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An, have been listed among the Top 6 ASEAN destinations winning TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of The Best 2023 Awards.

Travel Infographic Vietnam wins at ASEAN tourism awards Many Vietnam destinations and establishments were nominated and won in different categories at the ASEAN Tourism Awards, held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.

Travel Da Nang among world’s top destinations for soaking up the sun Boasting a huge arc of gently curving beach, Da Nang has been named by New Zealand’s NZ Herald News as one of the most ideal spots in the world for soaking up the sun.

Videos Ninh Binh promoting archaeological values Natural and social historical conditions have made Ninh Binh province home to rich and diverse cultural heritages, including archaeological relics from thousands of years ago. In recent times, the province has paid greater attention to archaeological research and promoted the management, conservation, and promotion of relics.