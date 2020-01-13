Such a large fishing fleet requires close monitor in order to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which brought Vietnam a yellow card by the European Commission in 2017.

Besides territorial violating vessels discovered by foreign coast guards, those whose breach detected through their tracking system are also subject to license revoking. 18 fishing vessels in Binh Dinh province have been imposed with the tough penalty so far.

The province has provided financial assistance of 50% for 3,300 fishing vessels to install fishing monitoring system. Thanks to the system, violations are promptly detected.

The penalty is nothing but to raise fishermen’s awareness on legal fishing activities in a bid to have the EC’s yellow card lifted./.

VNA