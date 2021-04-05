Business Vietnam’s manufacturing sector strengthens in March Vietnam’s manufacturing sector gained growth pace at the end of the first quarter, with marked increases in output, new orders and exports, leading to stronger rises in employment and purchasing activity, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,236 VND per USD on April 5, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 2).

Society PM urges drastic measures to develop Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic measures to boost the development of the Mekong Delta region.

Business Japanese company sets up joint venture in HCM City Toppan Cosmo Inc., a trading arm of Japan's Toppan Printing Co., has set up a joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City with two Japanese partners to provide high-quality 3D computer graphics content, Kyodo News reported.