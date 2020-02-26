Business Apparel, footwear enterprises seek material supplies amid COVID-19 Garment-textile and footwear enterprises are seeking material supplies from markets besides China amid the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).

Business Vietnam’s steel import falls 18 percent in January Vietnam imported a total 944,865 tonnes of steel in January, a year-on-year drop of 18 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Management of coastal shipping remains low par: conference The transport sector needs to issue separate circulars to manage coastal transport operations for cargo ships, especially bulk cargo ships, a type of ship that runs off the coast and on rivers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on February 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26, down 6 VND from the previous day.