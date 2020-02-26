Binh Dinh approves wind farms
The Ho Chi Minh City-based Fico JSC has been given initial approval from the Binh Dinh Economic Zone (EZ) Authority to develop two wind power plants in the Nhon Hoi EZ.
A wind tower of a project in Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)
Spanning 175ha, the Nhon Hoi 1 wind power plant would have a capacity of 30MW annually, and would cost more than 1.32 trillion VND (56.7 million USD) to build, according to the provincial portal.
The 30MW Nhon Hoi 2 wind power plant, with an estimated cost of nearly 1.25 trillion VND (54 million USD), would cover 200ha.
The two plants are slated for completion in September 2021.
The investor would have its approval revoked if it failed to implement the projects within a year, according to the province.
Last year, the central province of Binh Dinh granted investment licences to 83 domestically-financed projects with total registered capital of more than 48 trillion VND. Of the total, 10 projects worth 30 trillion VND were in the Nhon Hoi EZ./.