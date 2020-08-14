Binh Dinh finishes installing fishing vessel monitoring device
The south central province of Binh Dinh has completed the installation of Movimar device – a system to monitor fishing vessels and aquatic resources by satellite technology - for all vessels with a length of 15m or more, becoming the first locality nationwide to finish this work.
Checking Movimar device in a fishing vessel in Binh Dinh (Source: VNA)
The information was released by acting director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Van Phuc on August 14.
Phuc said that this is one of compulsory requirements to implement measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing recommended by the European Commission.
Half of the installation cost is supported by the State budget and the remaining is paid by ship owners.
Binh Dinh is currently home to more than 3,100 fishing boats.
Vietnam is exerting efforts to prevent IUU fishing so as to persuade the European Commission to remove the “yellow card” warning, which was issued in October 2017 as the country had failed to demonstrate sufficient progress in the fight against IUU fishing.
Countries that fail to meet EC standards are given a "yellow card", followed by a "green card" if the problems are resolved, or a "red card" if they are not. A red card can lead to a trade ban on fishery products./.