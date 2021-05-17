Binh Dinh gives in-principle approval to urban, eco-tourism project
The People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has given in-principle approval to a project on developing the Diem Van urban and eco-tourism area in Tuy Phuoc district.
The project is estimated to cost nearly 5 trillion VND (almost 217.5 million USD), funded by a joint venture between the Binh Dinh Tourism JSC, the Silk Path Hotel Co., Ltd, and the Xuan Cau Co., Ltd.
A modern urban and eco-tourism complex with comprehensive architecture and technical and social infrastructure will be built on an area of 130 ha in Phuoc Thuan commune, in line with local urban and housing development programmes approved by local authorities.
The project is expected to help Binh Dinh utilise its potential and strengths for tourism development.
Completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025./.