Business Phu Yen province attracts billion-dollar resort project The central province of Phu Yen is emerging as an attractive market for real estate investment, especially in large-scale hospitality projects.

Business Binh Dinh mulls steel mill, port complex project The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has approved the conduct of a feasibility study for a project building a steel mill and a port complex in My An commune in Phu My district.

Business Vietnamese electronics industry still low in technology and value Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises for the electronics industry participate in the value chain, however, most of them only provide simple products with low technology and value.