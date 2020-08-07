In a spirit of “fighting the disease like fighting the enemy”, however, Binh Dinh will still send 25 physicians, doctors, and nurses to help Da Nang, which has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days. They are gathered within only 24 days following a request for help sending to Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee from Da Nang city.



Meanwhile, a team of medical workers from the northern city of Hai Phong are flying to the central city on August 5.



Hai Phong has also given Da Nang and Quang Nam province 216,800 USD and 200,000 medical face masks each./.

VNA