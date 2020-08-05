Binh Dinh, Hai Phong send medical staff to help Da Nang fight COVID-19
Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh has said that a working delegation of medical staff will head to the central city of Da Nang on August 6 to help it fight COVID-19.
Hai Phong medical workers heading to Da Nang (Source: VNA)
Thanh said on August 5 that Binh Dinh is focusing all its resources on preventing the coronavirus from entering the province, as neighbouring Quang Ngai has reported cases of infection.
In a spirit of “fighting the disease like fighting the enemy”, however, Binh Dinh will still send 25 physicians, doctors, and nurses to help Da Nang, which has recorded more than 140 cases in the last 10 days.
Meanwhile, a team of medical workers from the northern city of Hai Phong are flying to the central city on August 5.
Hai Phong has also given Da Nang and Quang Nam province 5 billion VND (216,800 USD) and 200,000 medical face masks each./.