Society First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Society One Vietnamese injured in Beirut deadly explosions A Vietnamese citizen was injured in the two explosions in Lebanon’s Beirut capital on August 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Tran Thanh Cong confirmed.