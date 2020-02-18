Binh Dinh hosts “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” conference
At the conference (Photo: tiasang.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Experts involved in astrophysical, space and laboratory plasmas and young researchers from 25 countries worldwide have gathered at the 7th edition of the series “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” that is taking place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, from February 16-22.
The conference forms part of 16th “Meeting Vietnam” (Rencontres du Vietnam) - a development initiative that has brought the world’s renowned scientists to Vietnam for discussions since 1993, said Professor Tran Thanh Van, President of the “Rencontres du Vietnam” Association on February 17.
Entitled “Magnetic Fields in the Universe: from Laboratory and Stars to the Primordial Structures”, the conference aims to provide ample exchange of the new results and recent progress in these distinct but closely related research areas and provide the new generation with a broad perspective of the field.
The topics addressed cover magnetic fields in a broad variety of processes and environments: from plasma laboratory to the solar corona, the heliosphere, the interstellar medium, external galaxies, clusters of galaxies, the intergalactic medium and the primordial Universe. The perspectives given to the audience on each of these topics are theoretical and/or numerical, as well as observational./.