Society HCM City scales up smart city development project to all districts The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged all districts to conduct programmes on smart city development, with specific targets, roadmaps and implementation measures suited to the characteristics of individual locality.

Sci-Tech Thousands to attend ITU Digital World 2020 Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi, heard a seminar in the capital city on February 13.

Sci-Tech Viettel targets to attract 10 million more 4G subscribers in Vietnam The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) has set a goal of attracting an additional 10 million 4G subscribers in Vietnam this year, up to 62 percent compared to 43.5 percent last year.

Sci-Tech Da Nang boosts IT application in administrative reform The central city of Da Nang is piloting the use of automated paper delivery kiosks as an effort to boost the application of information technology in administrative reform to better serve enterprises and people.