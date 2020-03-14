The sedge mat weaving trade in Hoai Chau Bac commune dates back over 200 years. There are five villages specialising in making sedge mats.

In the old days, all of the mats were made by hand so they could only make a few of them each day.

In recent years, due to increase in demand, the use of machines has helped reduce workload, and it only takes 40 minutes to make a mat. The finished products are now sold in other localities.

The Hoai Nhon sedge mats are preferred in many other localities thanks to their quality, from the input material to the techniques as well as the longevity of the products.

In recent years, the sedge mat weaving trade has been dying out, but the trade in Hoai Nhon is thriving. Part of the reason is the enthusiasm of local people who are trying to promote and preserve this traditional trade. Over the course of 200 years, it has even become a cultural identity./.

VNA