Binh Dinh mulls steel mill, port complex project
The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has approved the conduct of a feasibility study for a project building a steel mill and a port complex in My An commune in Phu My district.
At a steel mill (Illustrative photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) - The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has approved the conduct of a feasibility study for a project building a steel mill and a port complex in My An commune in Phu My district.
The study will be carried out by the Ninh Binh-based Long Son Joint Stock Company.
The company has proposed the construction of its Long Son steel mill on close to 494 ha with investment of 48 trillion VND (2.09 billion USD), which is expected to produce about 4 million tonnes of steel annually.
Meanwhile, the 343-ha Long Son port complex will be built at a cost of nearly 8.9 trillion VND and is projected to have 14 wharves capable of berthing vessels of 50,000 to 250,000 tonnes and handling 29.5 million tonnes of cargo per year.
Binh Dinh’s port network can currently only berth vessels up to 50,000 tonnes and the province has no steel mills./.