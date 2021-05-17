Business Vietnamese electronics industry still low in technology and value Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises for the electronics industry participate in the value chain, however, most of them only provide simple products with low technology and value.

Business Reference exchange rate down by 16 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 17, down 16 VND from the rate on the last working day in the previous week (May 14).

Business Hyundai Thanh Cong recalls 23,578 Tucson cars for software update Hyundai Thanh Cong Commercial Vehicle (HTCV), a joint venture between the Vietnamese Thanh Cong Group and the Republic of Korea’s Hyundai, on May 15 announced the recall of 23,587 Hyundai Tucson vehicles for fuse change and software update of the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS).