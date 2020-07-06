Binh Dinh province boasts magnificent pagoda
Thien Hung pagoda is distinguished for its impressive landscape and beautiful architecture (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
The pagoda is located in An Nhon commune, 23km away from Quy Nhon city in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Thien Hung pagoda’s architecture combines modern and ancient styles (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
A highlight of the pagoda is the 12-storey Bell Tower (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Thien Hung pagoda is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Binh Dinh province (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
The pagoda is built in Oriental architecture style (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+))
Thien Hung pagoda is not only a religious-cultural work but also an artistic painting by a talented artist (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
The pagoda is decorated with many ornamental trees, making visitors comfortable and peaceful (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
