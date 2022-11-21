Business Vietnam, Cambodia enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan met with Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina in Phnom Penh on November 21 on the occasion of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Cambodia.

Business Petrol prices drop after four consecutive hikes The retail prices of petrol and oil dropped in the latest adjustment by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance on November 21 after four consecutive hikes.

Business Bac Giang invests more in infrastructure for agricultural production Authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang have concentrated on mobilising and effectively using resources from all economic sectors to develop infrastructure facilities serving agricultural production and rural development.

Business Viglacera among top 22 ceramic tile producers globally Vietnam’s ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has been named among the top 22 ceramic tile producers globally by the Ceramic World Review in terms of output as of December 31, 2021.