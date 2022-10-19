Binh Dinh province striving to lure Australian investors
The south-central province of Binh Dinh introduced its promising projects and investment opportunities to investors from Australia at a hybrid conference on October 18.
The event was jointly held by the provincial People’s Committee and Becamex IDC, a leading industrial and urban real estate development group in Vietnam.
Chairman of the committee Pham Anh Tuan briefed the participants on the local investment environment, saying Binh Dinh is striving to become an “ideal destination” for both domestic and foreign investors.
Local authorities have paid attention to the development of the transport infrastructure as well as that in economic and industrial parks, including Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh which was jointly developed by Becamex IDC and its Singaporean partner – SemCorp Development Group, he said.
The province now accommodates six Australian projects with a total registered capital of 23.24 million USD, of which three specialise in aquaculture and the remainder on industrial production.
Statistics show that Binh Dinh exported more than 35.8 million USD worth of goods to Australia last year, up 31.1 percent year-on-year, mainly aquatic products, minerals, construction materials, garments-textiles and footwear, among others.
Meanwhile, the locality imported wood and timber products, machines and equipment from Australia./.