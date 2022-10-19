Business Vietnam seeks stronger partnership with Italy’s Campania region The image of the nation and people of Vietnam as well as the cooperation opportunities in the country has been introduced to businesses in Italy’s southern region of Campania.

Business Hanoi scores positive economic indicators in January-September The capital city of Hanoi attracted 1.02 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, up 18% year-on-year.

Business "Meet & Greet" programme boosts Vietnam – Belgium trade connection The Vietnam Trade Office in Belgium and the Belgium – Vietnam Alliance co-organised the “Meet & Greet" programme in Brussels on October 18 to promote exchange of information and trade connection between Vietnamese and Belgian businesses.

Business Vietnam a potential market in US businesses' eye: ambassador US businesses assess Vietnam as a potential market with a strategic location in the region, COVID-19 pandemic brought under control, a stable business environment, and an extensive network of free trade agreements (FTAs), Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.