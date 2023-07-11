Culture - Sports Infographic Hanoi opens 5,000 square-metre Ho Guom Opera House As a cultural space for both modern and traditional art, Ho Guom Opera House, which spans 5,000 square metres in the heart of Hanoi, links with historical and architectural landscapes surrounding Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake to form a cultural complex, and help promote the city’s socio-economic and tourism development.

Culture - Sports Da Nang to host Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 The Vietnam-Japan Festival 2023 will take place at the Bien Dong (East Sea) Park in the central city of Da Nang from July 13-16, as part of celebrations of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Netflix, FPT Play remove Chinese film with nine-dash line scenes Global streaming platform Netflix has removed the Chinese film Flight To You from its service in Vietnam as it contains scenes of the nine-dash line that violates Vietnam’s sovereignty, said Director of the Cinema Department Vi Kien Thanh on July 10.