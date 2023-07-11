Binh Dinh to host final round of Miss World Vietnam 2023
The organising committee of the Miss World Vietnam 2023 held a ceremony in the central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city on July 10 to announce the national final round and schedule of related events.
Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Ta Xuan Chanh stressed the contest’s meaning in popularising the image of Binh Dinh and its tourism.
The local authorities are committed to accompanying and creating all favorable conditions for the contest to be successful, he affirmed.
As heard at the event, the final night featuring 40 best contestants will take place at MerryLand Quy Nhon on July 22.
Many interesting activities will be held as part of the final round such as a sports beauty competition, a Vietnam beauty fashion fest, and a programme that promotes Binh Dinh tourism./.