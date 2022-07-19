Environment Massive whale carcass washed ashore in Quang Ninh The carcass of a huge whale has been washed ashore onto a mangrove forest in Quan Lan commune in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district.

Environment Southern provinces told to brace for severe weather this year The southern region might be hit by powerful storms at the end of this year, a conference on natural disaster prevention and control heard in Ho Chi Minh City late last week.

Environment HCM City’s zoo makes eco-friendly paper from elephant dung The Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden’s staff and a group of students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) are making eco-friendly paper from elephant dung every weekend.