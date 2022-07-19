Binh Dinh to improve waste management with international funded project
The south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh is drawing up action plans to improve solid waste and plastic management to reduce marine plastic pollution, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Phi Long has said.
A female worker collects garbage in Nhon Ly commune, Quy Nhon city. (Photo: VNA)
He made the comments at a recent workshop in Quy Nhon city to launch the Global Environment Fund and a Norwegian Government-supported 2 million USD project to help Vietnam take advantage of its garbage resources, and support ocean plastic waste management.
The project will be piloted in Binh Dinh province at a cost of about 1.2 million USD.
At the workshop jointly organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the provincial People's Committee, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Representative in the country said: “Plastic from waste is not recovered and recycled, causing Vietnam to waste nearly 3 billion USD each year.”
In Binh Dinh province, the total domestic solid waste (DSW) is about 900 tonnes a day.
While the collection rate is from 47 to 90% in urban areas (Quy Nhon city can reach 94%), and the rate is 30% in rural areas.
Long said tourism growth and general improvements in living standards had created more plastic waste.
Quy Nhon city alone produces nearly 300 tonnes of waste a day, 70 tonnes of which is plastic waste.
“We hope the plastic recycling project will help the local authorities improve management capacity, thereby building the image of a green, clean and beautiful destination with 134km of coastline,” he said.
The project will pilot a waste management model in the fisheries industry, encouraging fishermen to bring waste back to shore after each trip.
The joint efforts are expected to collect and prevent about five tonnes of plastic from entering the ocean each month, with the goal of reducing 1,000 tonnes of trash entering the ocean each year.
The amount of plastic waste every day in the country reached about 19,000 tonnes.
“Tackling marine plastic is vital to the health of our oceans, people and planet and requires an integrated approach that shifts behaviours to reduce plastic use at source, while engaging all players in the value chain to ensure that plastic that is used gets re-used,” said Caitlin Wiesen.
A special aspect of the project is the key role of the commune Women's Union to develop a waste collection point that mobilises the participation of the mobile scrap collectors.
To Thi Bich Hue, 31, a scrap collector in Nhon Hoi commune, Quy Nhon city, said that in 2017, her family was in difficult circumstances.
In 2020, she participated in a training on waste classification and treatment organised by the commune Women's Union.
She was supported with a bicycle, and every day she went to collect scrap and garbage.
“Currently, I earn 4 million VND per month, twice as much as before,” Hue said.
On this occasion, the provincial People’s Committee and UNDP Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation on circular economy and waste management; sustainable development of the ocean economy; climate change and biodiversity; mine action and sustainable rural development./.