Society War martyrs’ remains reburied in Ha Giang A ceremony was held at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on July 10 to rebury the remains of 10 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during battles to defend the country’s northern border line.

Society Bac Giang leverages capacity in natural disasters forecast, monitoring The northern province of Bac Giang is launching a series of activities to enhance natural disaster prevention and control as well as search and rescue work, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Society Work on Tan Son Nhat airport’s T3 terminal expected to begin in third quarter Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 9 urged speeding up preparations so that construction on the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City can start in the third quarter of this year.

Society Care and treatment crucial to overcome postpartum depression While any mother can experience postpartum depression, a large number of cases went undiagnosed until they turned severe.