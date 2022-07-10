Binh Dinh university partners with Japanese group in human resource training
Representatives of Quang Trung University and the Japan - Vietnam MCHR Consultant Co. Ltd sign the cooperation programme on July 9. (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) – Quang Trung University, based in Quy Nhon city of central Binh Dinh province, has signed a cooperation programme on human resource training with the Japan - Vietnam MCHR Consultant Co. Ltd (JVMCHR), the only representative in Vietnam of Japan’s Aoyama Medical Group.
The programme focuses on training in the Japanese language and occupational skills for Vietnamese students and labourers who plan to work in the Northeast Asian country.
It will create opportunities for students of Quang Trung University and its partner schools in Binh Dinh and nearby provinces to learn the Japanese language and study in Japan free of charge, Rector of Quang Trung University Nguyen Dinh Phu said at the signing ceremony on July 9, expressing his hope that his school’s relations with the JVMCHR will continue growing.
JVMCHR Deputy Director Asaga Hiroshi said in this programme, the company will provide a free programme worth 3,600 USD for the university’s students who major in nursing and wish to study and work in Japan. The programme will help reduce expenses they have to cover when learning there.
Also on July 9, Quang Trung University opened a free Japanese language class for about 200 students of the university and some high schools in Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Gia Lai provinces. Organised in both offline and online formats, the class is part of the university’s cooperation programme with the JVMCHR./.