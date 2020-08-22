Business Property prices to bottom by mid-2021 The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

Business Vinh Phuc develops sustainable forestry economy The northern province of Vinh Phuc is working towards the goal of sustainable and effective development of the forestry sector, thus enhancing incomes for stakeholders.

Business Low-cost capital source drops sharply in many banks Many banks no longer benefit from demand deposits as the low-cost capital source has declined sharply due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Logistics property group LOGOS forms venture to enter Vietnam Australian logistics real estate group LOGOS has announced the establishment of its first Vietnam venture with a global institutional investor for the development of modern, high-quality logistics facilities across the key markets of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.