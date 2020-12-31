Business Vietnam exports over 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in 2020 Vietnam gained 2.7 billion USD from shipping an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2020, accounting for over 10 percent of the world’s coffee value and 18 percent of the market share, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business UKVFTA creates more room for bilateral trade links The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which will come into force at 23:00 on December 31, 2020, will open the door wider for bilateral economic and trade ties and help form a solid foundation for their strategic partnership to reach a new height.

Business SCIC’s pre-tax profit rises 36 percent in 2020 The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has declared an estimated pre-tax profit of nearly 6.6 trillion VND (286.3 million USD) in 2020, up 36 percent compared to the target set for the year.

Business Vietnam prioritises development of key seaports Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Nhat has emphasised the need to give priority to developing key seaports and seaport clusters in the next ten years.