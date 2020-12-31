Binh Dinh’s GRDP highest in central key economic zone
Quy Nhon port in Binh Dinh province (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – The central coastal province of Binh Dinh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) this year was estimated at nearly 50 trillion VND (2.16 million USD), a year-on-year surge of 3.61 percent.
Head of the provincial Statistic Office Nguyen Thi My said that although this is the lowest during the 2011-2020 period, it is still higher than those of other localities in the central key economic zone, including Thua Thua Thien-Hue (up 2.06 percent), Da Nang (down 9.77 percent), Quang Nam (down 6.98 percent), and Quang Ngai (and 1.02 percent).
In the year, the agro-forestry-fishery sector contributed over 13.7 trillion VND to the GRDP, industry and construction more than 14.3 trillion VND, and service over 19.4 trillion VND.
Local agro-forestry-fishery production faced challenges in 2020 due to a streak of consecutive natural disasters, she said, adding crop cultivation topped 153,000 hectares, a year-on-year fall of 2.6 percent, while plantation of perennial trees declined 0.1 percent to over 19,400 hectares.
The husbandry sector made a good recovery from the African swine fever, with the total pig herd reaching over 667,000 heads, up 2.6 percent as compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the province’s seafood output was reckoned at nearly 264,000 tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 2.6 percent.
In the COVID year, the province saw 74 enterprises dissolved, and 357 others ceasing operation. However, with rising optimism in the local production, the province had 1,028 newly-established firms, who registered over 8 trillion VND for their operation and created jobs for nearly 12,000 workers.
Also in the year, Binh Dinh province’s budget collection reached some 12.2 trillion VND, with domestic collection topping 11.3 trillion VND, surpassing the estimate by 25.9 percent./.