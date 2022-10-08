Culture - Sports Project preserving French-style ancient villas in Hanoi Hanoi has a host of rich urban heritage sites, including the former French Quarter. Hoan Kiem District, in partnership with authorities from France’s Ile-de-France region, is conducting a project to conserve a French-era villa as part of efforts to conserve urban heritage.

Travel First foreign tourists arrive in Can Tho on five-star cruise ship Five-star cruise ship Mekong Princess docked at Ninh Kieu port in Can Tho on October 7, bringing New Zealand visitors to the Mekong Delta city for the first time.

Travel Vietnam rakes in over 16 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned more than 16 billion USD from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Travel Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone lures 250,000 visitors The Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone in the suburbs of Hanoi attracted over 250,000 visitors after four months of pilot operation, according to the zone’s management board.