Binh Duong: 87 units fined for environment violations in H1
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of southern Binh Duong province said it had fined 87 facilities for environmental violations in the first half of 2020.
The fines totalled more than 9 billion VND (391,000 USD).
The department has regularly supervised waste dumping of local companies through an automated environment monitoring system and conducted unscheduled inspections.
Among the 87 violating units in the first half of the year, 36 were discovered to have committed violations during unscheduled inspections. Another 51 units were found to have committed violations after local authorities received complaints.
Most of the violators were discharging an amount of waste exceeding the permitted level, unsafe toxic waste treatment, and releasing waste into water sources.
Companies also operated waste treatment works without obtaining approval from authorities.
Ngo Cong Ly, deputy chief inspector of the provincial environment department, said the inspections and strict penalties imposed on violators contribute to preventing further violations and improving legal enforcement.
The department will continue to conduct inspections following instructions of the provincial People’s Committee and on those who show signs of violations, he said./.