A corner of an industrial park in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Danh on April 26 presided over a virtual webinar which aims to promote investment from France.

Addressing the event, Danh said amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19, the Vietnamese Government has rolled out measures to bring the pandemic under control and capitalise on chances to speed up the socio-economic recovery and development. Binh Duong authorities have exerted efforts to create the best conditions for firms to resume operation and maintain the supply chain via dialogues and business meets, particularly a virtual conference with the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), thereby helping ensure effective operation of foreign companies, including those from France.

France is the second largest foreign direct investment partner of Vietnam in the European Union with a combined registered capital of more than 3.6 billion USD in processing and manufacturing, and real estate.

France boasts strengths in fields that align with Vietnam’s orientations in foreign investment attraction, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said, expressing his belief that France’s cooperation with Vietnam and Binh Duong in particular will make strides as the quantity and quality of French businesses investing in the province have been on the rise.

At the webinar (Photo: VNA)

In the coming time, the neighbour of Ho Chi Minh City - the country's biggest hub - will prioritise high-technology and environmentally friendly projects, financial services and logistics; along with supporting industries and hi-tech agriculture, with an aim to become an innovative centre of the southern key economic zone.

At the webinar, French firms were briefed on investment climate in Vietnam and Binh Duong, and viewpoints of French investors in the Vietnamese province. Relevant agencies fielded queries from those who are seeking investment chances in the province.

Local authorities pledged to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from France, and maintain regular dialogues with the business community at home and abroad to regulate policies conducive for the province’s development and legitimate benefits of the firms in a timely manner./.