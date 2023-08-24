At the signing ceremony for MoU on twinning relationship establishment (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province and Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez held a working session with leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong on August 24.



Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao said in April, the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee signed a Letter of Intent with Artemisa province during the official Cuba visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Binh Duong is ready to respond to the delegation’s issues of concern, he said, adding that both sides will continue holding meetings to foster their collaboration.



The Governor of Artemisa province, for his part, said his working trip aims to nurture Vietnam-Cuba friendship and cooperation as well as ties between the two localities’ authorities and people in particular.



He expressed his wish to enhance economic cooperation between the two localities based on considering the advantages in terms of resources, land and human capital, toward shaping specific joint projects, particularly in agriculture, construction materials, mineral exploitation, sci-tech, health care and education.



At the event, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of their twinning relationship.



Accordingly, they will extend cooperative activities in various fields, including economy, culture, health care, education, sci-tech, trade, investment, and human resources training. They will also facilitate opportunities for their respective business delegations to explore commercial and investment activities that align with the potential and strengths of each side, within the legal framework of each country./.