Business Bad debts skyrocket in wake of poor business performance Total non-performing loans (NPLs) at many banks surged in the first half of this year due to the poor business performance of the whole economy, and experts forecast the trend will continue.

Business Personal finance planning vital yet neglected in Vietnam: forum Vietnam’s personal finance market is facing challenges, primarily stemming from a lack of financial literacy and limited access to educational resources, experts said.

Business Public investment disbursement meets 35.5% of target The total disbursement of public investment reached 11.2 billion USD as of the end of July. According to the Ministry of Finance, the figure fulfilled only 35.5% of the plan set for 2023, but still higher than what recorded in the same period last year.