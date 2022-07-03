Business HCM City’s CPI picks up 0.91% in June Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 0.91 percent in June, with nine out of 11 groups of goods and services recording an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Business Meet Vietnam comes to UK’s Nottingham to promote trade, investment The Trade Office of Vietnam in the UK in collaboration with the British importer of oriental food EUTEK Group has hosted Meet Vietnam in Nottingham to introduce Vietnamese products and promote opportunities for trade and investment between Vietnam and the British city.

Business Vietnam-Korea Industrial Business Trade Week slated for next week A trade promotion event connecting the Republic of Korea’s fundamental industrial manufacturing enterprises (PPURI Industry) and Vietnamese importers will be held online during July 4-8 by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).