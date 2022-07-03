Binh Duong enjoys record-high trade surplus in H1
Binh Duong posted a highest-ever trade surplus of around 6.3 billion USD in the first half of 2022 as its foreign trade has seen quick recovery since the beginning of this year on the back of the recovery of global production and supply chains.
A corner of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park 1 (VSIP1) in Thuan An, Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)
The southern province generated nearly 19 billion USD from exports and spent some 12.7 billion USD on imports, according to head of the provincial Statistics Office Ngo Van Mit.
Its largest market in H1 was the US which imported about 6.4 billion USD worth of goods and services from Binh Duong, followed by the EU (2.2 billion USD), the Republic of Korea and Japan (over 1.8 billion USD), and Taiwan (China) (over 1.4 billion USD).
Binh Duong reported a quite impressive growth of 6.84% in Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) during the period; with industry and construction expanding 7.58%; services 6.60%, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 2.95%.
More than 3,300 enterprises have newly established in the province from January-June, registering total capital of nearly 21.26 trillion VND (911.86 million USD).
It also raked in over 2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI)./.