Binh Duong enjoys seven-month trade surplus of 5 billion USD
The southern province of Binh Duong maintained a trade surplus in the first seven months of this year, surpassing 5 billion USD, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
In the period, the locality’s export turnover reached 17.8 billion USD, down 16.5% year-on-year, while its imports were valued at 12.7 billion USD, down 13.8% year-on-year.
The index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 3% against the same period last year, while the revenue from trade and services reached 174.8 trillion VND (7.36 billion USD), up 12.4% year-on-year.
Chief of the Office of the provincial People's Committee Vo Anh Tuan said that in the January-July period, agricultural production was stabilised, goods supply met locals’ needs, the consumer price index was put under control.
Total social development investment increased by 10.3% year-on-year. Disbursement rate of public investment was similar to that of the same period last year, but disbursed capital was 2.5 times higher.
In order to achieve the set economic development targets, Binh Duong province has directed departments, agencies and sectors to continue working directly with each association, enterprise, and project to promptly remove difficulties and shortcomings; seek more measures to stimulate consumption demand; focus on regulating and ensuring stable power sources for production and daily life; and speed up the expansion of industrial parks and invest in new industrial clusters as planned./.