Enterprises should explore niche markets amid export decline: ministry Enterprises should look for niche markets to better cope with declines in exports in major markets, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam wishes to strengthen ties with International Trade Centre: ambassador A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country's wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC's Joint Advisory Group.

Self-check-in kiosks launched in Da Nang International Airport The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) inaugurated self-check-in kiosks for passengers of Korean Air at Da Nang International Airport on August 1.

Three years into EVFTA: Vietnam's agricultural exports grow impressively Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August 2020, most commitments in the agreement have been implemented and left positive impacts on business activities, especially trade, said Do Viet Ha of the Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.