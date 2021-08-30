Society HCM City sees positive signals after tightening COVID-19 control measures Ho Chi Minh City has seen positive results after seven days since authorities tightened social distancing and COVID-19 control measures, according to the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Society Ngo Mon Gate – Echoes of glorious August Revolution Bao Dai, the last emperor ruling over Vietnam read an edict of abdication on August 30, 1945 at the Ngo Mon Gate in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Society HCM City: Programme provides 10,000 medication bags to COVID-19 patients under home treatment A programme presenting 10,000 medication bags for COVID-19 patients under home treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, the biggest pandemic hot spot at present, was launched by the city’s Union of Business Associations (HUBA) on August 28.