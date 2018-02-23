Only 25 percent of local labourers returned to work in Binh Duong (Source: VNA)

– More than 500 enterprises in the southern province of Binh Duong registered with the provincial job placement centre to seek 20,803 workers before and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the centre said.They needed 16,785 unskilled workers, or 80 percent of the recruitment, with the rest skilled labourers. Most of the jobs are in transport, construction, office jobs, footwear, garment-textile, electronics, footwear and wood exports.Apart from advertising on mass media, the province plans to establish employment transaction floors to connect labourers with enterprises.According to Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Deputy Director the centre, in February, demand for employees in the province increased to serve the Tet holiday period and fill gaps because many labourers often change jobs after the holiday.Only 25 percent of local labourers returned to work on February 22 (the seventh day of the first lunar month) after the Tet festival, up five percent from the same period last year. The figure was estimated at 40 percent in local industrial parks.Located in the southern key economic region, Binh Duong is a leading industrial hub in Vietnam.Currently, Binh Duong is home to 29 industrial parks with total area of 12,790 hectares, of which 26 are operational. By 2020, the province has 34 industrial parks with a combined area of over 15,000 hectares.In 2017, the province lured more than 2.5 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI), exceeding its target by 79 percent, up 125 percent over 2016. Of which, 80 percent was disbursed, higher than the average figure of the previous years at 78 percent.The southern province hopes to attract 1.4 billion USD in FDI in 2018.-VNA