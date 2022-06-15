Videos HSBC lowers Vietnam’s inflation forecast to 3.5% HSBC has lowered its forecast on Vietnam’s inflation rate in 2022 to 3.5 percent from its earlier prediction of 3.7 percent due to the stable domestic food price, which is expected to help curb the country’s headline inflation.

Business Vietnam Airlines to resume flights from London Heathrow Airport this month The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will officially resume operations at Terminal 4 of London Heathrow Airport in the UK from June 22.

Business RoK firms expand investment in research and development in Vietnam Leading enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) including Samsung Electronics, Naver and Revu Corporation have further promoted investment in research and development (R&D) centres in Vietnam to fully tap high-quality and low-cost human resources.

Business Over 500 delegates to attend Youth Startup Forum 2022 The Youth Startup Forum 2022 will be held in October with the participation of about 500 delegates who are young people, students and young businessmen with creative startup projects, representatives of government agencies, universities and research institutes.