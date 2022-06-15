Binh Duong GRDP grows 6.85 percent in first half
Illustrative photo (Source: baobinhduong.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.85 percent in the first six months against the same period last year.
In the first half, the local industrial production sector maintained positive growth. Its import and export revenues were over 19.1 billion USD and 12.7 billion USD, respectively, as heard at the provincial Party Organisation’s conference,
Addressing the function, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi called for more efforts to be made in the remaining half of the year, particularly in speeding up socio-economic recovery.
He emphasised closely monitoring the market and prices, promoting business exchanges, and assessing the disbursement of public investment capital.
Binh Duong is part of the key southern economic region, which includes Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An and Tien Giang provinces./.