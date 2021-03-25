Binh Duong holds trade promotion event to attract Thai investors
Authorities in Binh Duong province, in collaboration with Becamex IDC - a leading developer of industrial, urban and transportation infrastructure in Vietnam - hold an online conference on March 25 to promote Thai investment in the southern province.
Despite COVID-19, foreign capital poured into the province in the first three months of 2021 exceeded 400 million USD.
Boasting an attractive and open business climate, the accumulated number of FDI projects in Binh Duong as of the end of February neared 4,000 worth close to 38.8 billion USD. As such, the province ranked third nationwide in term of FDI attraction, just behind Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Thailand has so far injected over 647 million USD in 39 projects in Binh Duong, making it the 12th-largest of 65 countries and territories investing in the province. Thai investors have a preference for producing high-quality plastic products and industrial plastics, and for manufacturing and assembling civil electrical products.
Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Thailand-Vietnam Business Council and Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Binh Duong’s dynamic growth has long been on the radar of the Thai business community.
Nguyen Thanh Truc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted that there is tremendous space for investment cooperation between Binh Duong and Thailand to grow, adding that local authorities always create favourable conditions for Thai investors./.