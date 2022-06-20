Business Workshop stresses need for more fintech services for SMEs A workshop held in Hanoi on June 16 underlined the need for financial technology (fintech) services for the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sci-Tech New ecommerce platform launched for Vietnamese musicians A new ecommerce platform is inviting Vietnamese music industry stakeholders to market and sell their creations on it.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Australia bolster partnership in technology, trade Vietnamese and Australian businesses sought partnership opportunities in technology and trade during a forum jointly held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16 by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Saigon Innovation Hub, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Sci-Tech Ninh Binh speeds up digital transformation of e-Government The Ministry of Information and Communications will assist Ninh Binh with the transformation of digital operations to make the northern locality a model province in Vietnam, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung has affirmed.