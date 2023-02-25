The Administrative Centre of the southern province of Binh Duong . (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) on February 24 honoured the southern province of Binh Duong as one of the Top 21 Intelligent Communities of the world (Smart 21) in 2023.

ICF gathers nearly 200 prosperous smart cities in the world. ICF studied and assessed hundreds of cities around the world to select the best practices of the world's Intelligent Communities based on six factors including broadband connectivity, knowledge workforce, innovation, digital equality, sustainability, and advocacy.

This year, ICF focused on strategic orientations on sustainable development and innovation with applications of digital technology, putting the community at the centre, and making the smart connection as the development motto.



Binh Duong has implemented the Binh Duong Smart City project since 2016 which always sticks to the concept of economic transformation towards innovation and digitisation.

Supported and inspired by the ICF Smart Community of the Year in 2011 - Brainport Eindhoven of the Netherlands, Becamex IDC Corporation and Binh Duong's authorities have been applying digital transformation and innovation in all specific projects to make Binh Duong smarter, better and more livable.

A digital and innovation ecosystem is being strongly developed in Binh Duong such as Smart Operations Center, EIU Campus with Becamex Business Incubator, Advanced Manufacturing Centre, and World Trade Center WTC which bring a better life to Binh Duong community.

The province has been implementing strategic development programmes that promote the use of clean energies, renewable energy, and technological applications in production. The programmes help create a greener cleaner environment which helps attract technology firms and high-quality human resources./.