Business Vietnam to impose anti-dumping duties on Malaysia’s H-beams Certain H-beam steel products imported from Malaysia will be subject to anti-dumping duties in Vietnam, according to a recently-issued decision from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business ACB targets pre-tax profit of 461.5 million USD in 2021 The Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) has set a growth target of over 10 percent in pre-tax profit to more than 10.6 trillion VND (461.5 million USD) this year.