Binh Duong: Index of Industrial Production up 6.9 pct. in Q1
Binh Duong’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) picked up 6.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with FDI firms remaining the largest contributor, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) - Binh Duong’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) picked up 6.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with FDI firms remaining the largest contributor, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Significant growth was seen in some key industries, such as wood and wooden products (15.6 percent); prefabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (11.14 percent); and electronics, computers, and optical products (14.7 percent).
Several others experienced lower growth than in the same period last year, such as food processing (up 1.08 percent), beverages (0.29 percent), chemicals and chemical products (2.41 percent), and rubber products and plastics (1.14 percent).
The southern province is now home to more than 8,500 industrial manufacturers, of which 26.4 percent are FDI enterprises who together contributed 63.3 percent of the province’s industrial production in Q1. They also accounted for over 82 percent of local export revenues during the period.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thanh Toan, Binh Duong has heavily invested in developing infrastructure in local industrial parks and clusters so as to attract more investors. It has also provided all possible support for enterprises to maintain stable production, he said.
He added that the province is calling for investment in hi-tech, environmentally-friendly projects that promote the use of clean technology and produce competitive products./.