Myung-Woo Cho of the Republic of Korea (Photo: kozoom.com)

The International three-Cushion Billiards Tournament or Becamex IJC – Number 1 was kicked off in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 11.The four-day event drew 59 local players along with five international cueists from Japan, the Republic of Korea and Spain.Among famous cueists are Myung-Woo Cho of the Republic of Korea, who has three world bronze medals, and Spanish Juan David Zapata who ranks No 45 in the world.Players will compete in 16 groups of four. The best two of each group will advance to the next round.The event features a bonus of 60 million VND (2,600 USD) for the winner. The first and second runners-up will receive 30 million VND (1,300 USD) and 15 million VND (650 USD), respectively.The player who scores the most points in a run will get 10 million VND (430 USD). – VNA