Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - The “Meet Korea 2022” festival was held in the southern province of Binh Duong on November 11 as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The event offered a venue for provincial authorities and RoK partners to review their cooperation decide on future orientations.



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu highlighted Korean enterprises' contributions to Vietnam's economy, accounting for abour 30% of the total value of Vietnam's exports.



As of the end of September, the RoK remained the largest investor in Vietnam with more than 9,400 valid projects with total registered capital of over more than 80.5 billion USD, and was the third largest trading partner of Vietnam with bilateral trade hitting nearly 80 billion USD.



He expressed his hope that with its support for production and business activities and investment for synchronous infrastructure development, Binh Duong will remain an attractive destination for foreign investors, including those from the RoK.



He believed that following the event, there will be many new and feasible ideas and practical cooperation programmes and projects between Binh Duong and RoK partners.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said the event aimes to further tighten cooperation between Binh Duong and its Korean partners.



He expressed his hope that Korean partners will continue to promote investment, and science -technology cooperation; cultural and sports exchange; and smart city development.



Local authorities will create the most favourable conditions for the business community in general and those from the RoK in particular to conduct production, business and trade in Binh Duong, he affirmed.



Binh Duong has so far established bilateral cooperation with 11 foreign localities, including Daejeon city and Seoul's Gangnam district in the RoK.



At the event, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KOCHAM) in Binh Duong presented 152 scholarships and 10 Red Cross houses.





Becamex International Hospital and Bumin Hospital of the RoK sign a cooperation agreement at the event (Photo: VNA)

Becamex International Hospital and Bumin Hospital of the RoK signed a cooperation agreement.



On the occasion, a number of Korean businesses and entrepreneurs were honoured for their contributions to friendly cooperation relationship between Binh Duong and RoK partners, as well as social activities in the locality.



The RoK ranks fifth among investors in Binh Duong, with 756 projects worth nearly 3.3 billion USD, accounting for 19% of the total projects and 8% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) poured into the locality./.