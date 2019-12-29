Business Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.

Business Top 10 landmarks on the stock market in 2019 The Securities Journalists Club has selected the top 10 events on the Vietnamese stock market in 2019 as followed.

Business Air travel projected to grow 12 percent in 2019: ACV The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.

Business New terminal to raise capacity of Phu Bai airport in Thua Thien-Hue Work on the 97.3 million USD Terminal 2 at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy town, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, was kicked off on December 29.