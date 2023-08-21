Binh Duong named among Top 7 Intelligent Communities for third time
Binh Duong has been named among Top 7 Intelligent Communities for the third time in a row (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has named the southern province of Binh Duong among the top 7 Intelligent Communities (Top 7) for the third time in a row.
The Top7 Communities are chosen from among the Smart 21 Communities in 2023. Binh Duong has been honoured among the Smart 21 in five consecutive years.
The title is expected to strengthen investors and businesses’ confidence in the locality, helping lure more foreign direct investment and high quality human resources, paving the way for its high technology service and industry development in the future.
According to Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung, being honoured in the Top 7 Intelligent Communities for three consecutive years proves the effectiveness of its smart city development strategy, helping promote its growth and bringing prosperity to local residents as well as economic success and international recognition to the locality.
The ICF gathers nearly 200 prosperous smart cities in the world, studied and assessed hundreds of cities around the world to select the best practices of the world's Intelligent Communities based on six factors including broadband connectivity, knowledge workforce, innovation, digital equality, sustainability, and advocacy.
Binh Duong has implemented the Binh Duong Smart City project since 2016 which always sticks to the concept of economic transformation towards innovation and digitisation.
Supported and inspired by the ICF Smart Community of the Year in 2011 - Brainport Eindhoven of the Netherlands, Becamex IDC Corporation and Binh Duong's authorities have been applying digital transformation and innovation in all specific projects to make Binh Duong smarter, better, and more livable.
In the heart of Vietnam’s southeastern region, Binh Duong province is a brand new city in development.
The ICF is a global network that connects hundreds of cities and regions on the five continents for collaboration on economic development and for exchange of expertise and information that drives progress. Through this network, it researches how Intelligent Communities use information and communications technology to build inclusive prosperity, solve social problems and enrich their quality of life./.