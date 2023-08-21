Society Da Nang students help promote Vietnam-Japan friendship A ceremony to present awards for winners of a writing and painting contest promoting the Vietnam-Japan friendship opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 19.

Society President visits advanced new-style rural commune in An Giang President Vo Van Thuong visited Vinh Te advanced new-style rural commune in Chau Doc city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 19.

Society Deputy PM extends greetings to Buddhists on Vu Lan festival Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 19 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival.

Society PM inspects Kon Tum’s preparations for new academic year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 19 visited Tu Mo Rong Boarding School for Ethnic Minority Students in Kon Tum and inspected the Central Highlands province’s preparations for the 2023-2024 academic year which will begin in early September.