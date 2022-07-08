Labourers working at a garment company in Dong An Industrial Park 1, Thuan An city, Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - As many as 84% of the businesses in a recent survey conducted by the statistics department of the southern province of Binh Duong say that their production will be more stable and grow in the third quarter of 2022.



Particularly, 48.8% of the surveyed enterprises expected their production and business to be better, 35.2% hoped for stability in their situation, and 15.9% a more difficult time to come.



Notably, up to 100% of the state-owned respondents expected for more stable and better production and business in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Meanwhile, foreign-invested firms were the most optimistic about production and business with 87.4% expecting better performance or stability in the third quarter.



Director of the provincial statistics department Ngo Van Mit said that the survey results show the strong recovery momentum of production and business activities in Binh Duong.

Enterprises operating in the locality are confident to expand production and business, he said.



According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Vo Van Minh, the GRDP, industrial production index (IIP), and total revenue from retail sales of goods and services of Binh Duong in the first half of 2022 rose by 6.84%, 8.35%, and 12.3%, respectively.



The locality earned 32 billion USD from exports in the period. Its budget revenue was estimated at 34.8 trillion VND (1.49 billion USD), reaching 58% of the year's estimate assigned by the Prime Minister./.