Binh Duong permits foreigners’ entry for working
Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao on March 9 issued a document allowing foreign experts to enter the locality for working after the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control.
At a factory in VSIP Binh Duong - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) - Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao on March 9 issued a document allowing foreign experts to enter the locality for working after the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control.
Accordingly, Binh Duong authorities will continue to receive immigration and medical quarantine documents from foreign personnel who wish to enter Binh Duong to work at enterprises operating in the locality.
Thao asked the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the provincial Department of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs, the provincial industrial parks management board and the provincial Department of Health to support and create favourable conditions for foreign experts and their relatives to arrive in the locality in line with regulations.
According to the provincial Department of Health, Binh Duong has basically controlled the pandemic. The locality went through 28 straight days with no new COVID-19 infections.
The Ministry of Health has just allocated 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the province’s Centre for Disease Control and 500 others to the Binh Duong General Hospital to vaccinate those working at the frontline of the COVID-19 fight./.