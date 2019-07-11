More tours based on rivers will be developed to boost tourism in the southern province of Binh Duong. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism)



- More tours based on river routes will be developed in the near future to boost tourism in the southern province of Binh Duong, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.The department cooperated with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to hold a conference to introduce the tourism potential of the province in Hanoi on July 9.Phong said the event will help Binh Duong approach people in the capital as well as travel companies.Binh Duong is the rendezvous of Sai Gon, Dong Nai and Be rivers creating spectacular landscapes and tourism products along those rivers, said Phong.Binh Duong is an attractive destination for tourists to relax and enjoy ecological tours, he said.The number of tourists to Binh Duong is increasing each year. The province received 4.55 million and 4.75 million of tourists in 2017 and 2018, respectively.This is the first time Binh Duong tourism has been promoted in Hanoi. - VNA