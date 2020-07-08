The southern province of Binh Duong enjoys a trade surplus of 2.6 billion USD in the first half of 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - The southern province of Binh Duong enjoyed a trade surplus of 2.6 billion USD in the first half of 2020, according to the provincial statistics office.

Its export turnover hit 11.9 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 0.4 percent, while it purchased 9.4 million USD worth of imports, up 4.2 percent.

The export of wooden products, deemed among the spearhead sectors in Binh Duong, surpassed 1.7 billion USD in the period, up a mere 0.6 percent year-on-year but representing the lion’s share of the province’s export revenues.

Its garment sector earned 1.2 billion USD from exports in the first six months, for a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, footwear exports to the US and Japanese markets are projected to bounce back in the post-pandemic period.

Companies are therefore urged to seize the opportunities to win over more customers and bolster production and exports once the pandemic is fully controlled.

Most local businesses have resumed operations, even though many factories face material and order shortages.

Binh Duong’s gross regional domestic product (GDRP) rose 6.73 percent in the first half, while its index of industrial production was up 6.4 percent year-on-year./.