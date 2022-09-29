Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.



In the period, the province raked in more than 27 billion USD from exports, up 11.9% year-on-year, and spent 19.2 billion USD on imports, down 1.6% annually.



It also posted an estimated 8.7% annual growth in the local index of industrial production (IIP) and reeled in over 200.92 trillion VND (8.45 billion USD) from retail and service activities, increasing by 19.9% against last year.



Addressing the meeting, Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, lauded concerted efforts of the local authorities and business community in implementing socio-economic growth tasks and COVID-19 prevention and control measures.



He requested competent agencies to follow plans, closely monitor the market and prices, and ensure the supply - demand balance of essential commodities in the remaining months of the year.

Binh Duong is a popular destination for foreign investors. As of September 15, the province was home to 4,069 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of nearly 39.6 billion USD. It is currently ranked 2nd in the country in attracting foreign direct investment, after Ho Chi Minh City./.