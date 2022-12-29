Business Target of 6.5% economic growth for 2023 is a challenge: GSO leader The target of 6.5% economic growth set by the National Assembly for next year, lower than the growth of 8.02% recorded in 2022, will be a challenge, said General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Vietnam records trade surplus of over 11.2 billion USD Vietnam’s import-export turnover in December is estimated at 58.82 billion USD, up 2.7% over the previous month, pushing the total in the whole year to 732.5 billion USD, a year on year rise of 9.5%, with a trade surplus of 11.2 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).