Binh Duong prepares best possible conditions for Japanese investors
Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions possible for investors, particularly those from Japan, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao at an online conference held on March 9 to promote Japanese investment into the southern province.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions possible for investors, particularly those from Japan, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao at an online conference held on March 9 to promote Japanese investment into the southern province.
Addressing more than 180 Japanese firms at the event, the official invited them to visit Binh Duong to see with their own eyes the situation in the province after the pandemic is controlled.
According to Thao, despite COVID-19, the local gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.91 percent in 2020. This year, as of February 15, Binh Duong attracted 301 million USD worth of foreign investment, up 63 percent on-year.
To date, the province has lured nearly 4,000 FDI projects worth 35.8 billion USD, ranking third in the country, after only Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Japanese investors owned 323 projects valued at 5.7 billion USD, the highest among 66 nations and territories investing in Binh Duong.
The official stated the local authorities will work unceasingly to improve Binh Duong’s business climate and support the development of businesses operating here via completing its socio-economic infrastructure.
The province is calling for investment in ports on the Sai Gon, Dong Nai, and Thi Tinh rivers and implementing solutions to ease traffic congestions in a number of key roads.
Participating Japanese investors took note of Binh Duong's complete infrastructure and said they want to make investment and lease workshops, while paying attention to local electricity supply for production and housing projects for workers.
Binh Duong officials informed the potential investors that the local investment and industrial development corporation Becamex is preparing more than 200,000m2 of land to serve investors’ demand. Binh Duong has also developed complexes of industrial park and residential and services areas to facilitate experts and workers./.