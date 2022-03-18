Politics Vietnam attends extraordinary session of Ministerial Conference of Francophonie As a member of the Francophone community, Vietnam has made efforts to contribute to common goals to cope with new challenges, Vietnamese Ambassador to France and Representative of Vietnam to the Francophonie Dinh Toan Thang affirmed at the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Dominican Republic strongly inter-connected: Ambassador Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Vietnam Francisco Rodríguez highlighted the close-knit relations between the two nations while addressing a ceremony to commemorate his country’s first President Juan Bosch at Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in Hanoi on March 17.

Politics Spokeswoman gives more details on Vietnam’s plan to reopen to int’l visitors Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 provided more details about Vietnam’s plan to reopen its door to foreign visitors, including regulations on arrivals and medical requirements.