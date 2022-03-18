Binh Duong province hopes for stronger ties with Japan
Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi met with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on March 17, pledging continued support for Japanese investors to reap more successes in the southern province.
An urban area in Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)
Loi said Binh Duong province, a major industrial hub of Vietnam, has so far attracted nearly 40 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI). Japan currently ranks second among 65 countries and territories investing in the province, with 328 projects and combined registered capital of 5.77 billion USD. Currently, more than 140 Japanese businesses are investing in Binh Duong, mostly in the fields of electronic component manufacturing, car assembly, steel production, support industries, and trade services.
According to the official, as an economic partner of leading importance of Vietnam, Japan ranks first among the ODA suppliers, second among foreign investors, third among sources of foreign tourists, and fourth among trade partners of the Southeast Asian nation. By the end of October 2021, it had invested 64 billion USD into over 4,700 projects in Vietnam.
Loi noted Japan has provided considerable ODA capital and experience for Binh Duong to carry out water supply, sewerage, and treatment projects, which have brought about a better life for local residents.
Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi (R) receives Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio on March 17. (Photo: VNA)The province hopes that Japan will promote ODA provision for the building of key roads such as the one linking its Di An city and Bau Bang district with Ho Chi Minh City, and for railway construction, he added.
Yamada highlighted his support for the transport projects connecting Binh Duong with other southern localities, noting that he backs the supply of Japanese capital for key transport projects like a metro line expanding the route from Suoi Tien Theme Park in HCM City to Binh Duong New City.
He also highly valued the joint venture between Becamex of Binh Duong and Tokyu of Japan conducting a pre-feasibility study of a specialised railway project traversing Binh Duong.
The diplomat also said he is impressed with Binh Duong's dynamic development and delighted that Japanese businesses operating in the province are increasing and expanding their scale.
Binh Duong should step up training high-quality human resources to meet manpower demand of Japanese firms planning to invest here, Yamada recommended.
He added Japan hopes in the coming 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties with Vietnam, Binh Duong and Japan will organise several cultural, musical, and sport exchange events./.