Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 9, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 6).

Business SonKim Land scoops award The Galleria Residence developed by SonKim Land has won the ‘Apartment/ Condominium Asia Pacific’ and ‘Best International Apartment/ Condominium’ awards at the 2019 International Property Awards in the UK.

Business Vietnam businesses in Germany urged to help boost bilateral ties Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu has urged the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in Germany to play a part in boosting the two countries’ relations.