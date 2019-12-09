Binh Duong province proposes new railway route
Binh Duong province has proposed building a railway route to transport cargo containers between its industrial zones and HCM City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria- Vung Tau provinces (Photo: vovgiaothong.vn)
Binh Duong (VNS/VNA) - Binh Duong province is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.
The railway routes will have a total length of 100km and will connect Binh Duong province’s industrial zones to ports in HCM City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai provinces.
The project is expected to shorten travel time and reduce transport costs in the region.
With the new railway route, trains will travel at a speed of 120km per hour, which will help transport cargo containers from Binh Duong province to HCM City ports in only two hours.
In addition, the project will ease congestion and prevent traffic accidents on roads.
The province’s authorities will continue to work with local units to complete its report before submitting it to the Government.
More than 60 percent of the country's import and export cargo containers go through this area.
The province is also conducting research on the construction of three logistic centres located along the new railway.
When the railway route is put into use, the logistics centres would act as hubs for receiving and distributing cargo containers to other regions./.
