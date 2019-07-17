Social housing for workers at Dong An Industrial Park in Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)

– The southern province of Binh Duong has proposed the Government allow it to keep some of the money gained from the equitisation of local State-owned enterprises to fund the development of housing for low-income earners, including workers at industrial parks.The provincial Department of Construction said between 2016 and 2020, Binh Duong, a big industrial hub of Vietnam, needs to build more than 2 million sq.m. of social housing, excluding housing for cadres, civil servants, revolutionary contributors and resettled people.By July 2019, it had attracted 86 social housing projects covering 199.77ha of land, equivalent to some 3.9 million sq.m. of housing. Notably, 43 of them are invested by the Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex IDC) to supply accommodation to workers in Bau Bang district, Ben Cat and Tan Uyen townships and Thu Dau Mot city.More than 1.3 million sq.m. of housing has been built for workers in the province so far, 65 percent of the target.To boost social housing development, the province has also asked for permission to mobilise big State-owned property businesses’ participation in such projects so as to attract other economic sectors to the work.Binh Duong also called on the Government to offer more soft loans with terms of at least 20 years for social housing developers and buyers.-VNA