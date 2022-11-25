Binh Duong province to host Techfest Vietnam 2022 in December
The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong from December 2-4, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).
The ministry said at a press conference in Hanoi on November 24 that Techfest Vietnam 2022 seeks solutions in the areas greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and having potential like heath care, education and energy.
Deputy Minister Tran Van Tung said the event targets a comprehensive open innovative ecosystem that focuses on three major pillars - the State, businesses, and innovations - to address social problems regarding climate change, the environment, health care, children, the elderly, women and sustainable development.
Diverse activities will be held during the event, including an exhibition of innovative start-up products and services, and a National Policy Forum for Innovative Startup Ecosystem Development in the 2021 - 2025 period.
There will be 30 seminars on schedule, focusing on smart factories, transition to Industry 4.0 technology, innovative solutions for businesses, and lessons on the transformation of business models to adapt to the post-COVID era./.