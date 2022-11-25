Sci-Tech President calls for increased investment in science, technology Twenty-nine works by 281 authors and co-authors were honoured at the awarding ceremony of the sixth Ho Chi Minh Awards and the sixth State Awards on Science and Technology on November 23 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech International symposium on vulcanospeleology convenes in Dak Nong The authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Vietnam Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources on November 22 co-organised the 20th International Symposium on Vulcanospeleology and another seminar on 15 years of geo-park development in Vietnam.

Business NIC, CMC Corp cooperate in innovation and digital transformation The National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, CMC Corp. and CMC University - the first model of digital university in Vietnam - have just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote innovation and digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum convenes session in Hanoi The 28th session of the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-28) is taking place in Hanoi under the theme “Bridging Space Innovations Opportunities for Sustainable and Prosperous Future”.